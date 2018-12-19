The Facebook evidence that convicted couple who made fake holiday compensation claim from Jet2

Martin and Lindsey Brown, 38 and 35, from Chorley in Lancashire, who submitted a false claim against Leeds-based Jet2holidays for gastric illness have been ordered to pay £30,000 to the holiday agent.

After investigating the claim Jet2holidays, the Emre Hotel, and law firm Horwich Farrelly were able to reveal a wealth of evidence showing that the claims were both pre-meditated and a complete fabrication. The couple claimed to have been bed-ridden by a stomach bug while staying at their hotel in Turkey - but were ordered to repay £30,000. Read the full story here.

