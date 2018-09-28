The Eagles to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena as part of 2019 world tour

Have your say

The Eagles have recently announced a huge world tour for 2019, with performances around both Europe and the UK, including Leeds.

This tour will see the group perform a number of classics from their extensive career, including ‘Hotel California’ and ‘Life in the Fast Lane’.

The tour will begin on Sunday May 26 at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, before heading across Europe, making stops in Cologne, Munich, Amsterdam, Zurich, Stockholm and Copenhagen.

The band will then perform in London, alongside Special Guest Sheryl Crow, before heading to Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Glasgow, and Dublin.

The Eagles, made up of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey will be heading to the First Direct Arena in Leeds on July 2 2019.

The full list of tour dates are:

26/05/2019 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

28/05/2019 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

30/05/2019 - München, Germany @ Olympiahalle

03/06/2019 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

0/06/2019 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

08/06/2019 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena

10/06/2019 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

23/06/2019 - London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

26/06/2019 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Arena

28/06/2019 - Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Arena Birmingham

30/06/2019 - Liverpool, United Kingdom @ Echo Arena

02/07/2019 - Leeds, United Kingdom @ First Direct Arena

04/07/2019 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ SSE Hydro

06/07/2019 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets go on sale on Friday October 5 at 9am. There will also be pre-sale tickets available from 9am on October 3 to 9am October 5.

For more information or to book tickets visit: ticketmaster.com/new/Eagles-tickets/

Select packages may include premium seating, pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive merchandise & more.

For more information about the tour and tickets visit: eagles.com/