The driver who crashed into Boots in Guiseley has had his licence revoked

A driver who 'got the wrong gear' while parking and careered into a pharmacy has had his driving licence withdrawn at the scene of the crash.

The man's blue hatchback smashed into with Boots in Guiseley Retail Park on Saturday, damaging brickwork at the side of the store. Nobody was hurt.

Police have now revealed the cause of the accident.

The driver selected the wrong gear while parking and lost control of the car.

He failed an eyesight test at the scene and his licence was revoked immediately.