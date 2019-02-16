The day Yorkshire teachers refused to implement Government tests for seven-year-olds...

PUPILS may have been ‘on strike’ yesterday in protest at a perceived lack of urgency in tackling so-called environmental issues, but wind the clock back to 1993 and it was teachers who were boycotting classes because of new government-imposed tests.

Teachers in Yorkshire were leading the revolt, which meant thousands of children aged seven to 14 would not undergo National Curriculum tests.

Teachers leaders and union officials said they were “sick and tired” of the Government’s “obsession” with testing and publishing results.

Members of the National Union of Teachers voted 91 per cent in favour of a boycott of the English tests for 14-year-olds, which were due to be held in June. Other teaching unions were also considering joining the action, with plans to extend the stand against English, science and maths tests for seven-year-olds.

Yorkshire NASUWT official Chris Allen said: “Teachers are sick and tired of the Government’s obsession with testing.”

Schools minister Baroness Blatch said it was “unthinkable” the tests would be scrapped.