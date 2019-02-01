The criminals jailed at Leeds Crown Court in January
These are some of the criminals who have been locked up for serious offences across Leeds in January.
Friday 01 February 2019 11:22
They were all sentenced at Leeds Crown Court:
1. Sentenced at Leeds Crown Court
2. Darren Maulkinson
This burglar was caught when a Facebook appeal led to the discovery of CCTV footage of him walking down the street with a stolen laptop. He was jailed for three years over the raid at the house in Eastmoor, Wakefield.
3. Philip Stott
This child rapist has been jailed for 20 years after committing a string of "horrific" sexual offences against a girl. He was found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court following a trial.
4. Ross Hunter
Jailed for seven years for stabbing a man in the chest after a Facebook friend request was sent to his girlfriend. Pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
