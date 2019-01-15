The cold case murders that could be linked to Leanne Tiernan's killer
Killer John Taylor was jailed in 2002 over the killing of schoolgirl Leanne Tiernan, now one former detective has shared his theory that a number of women's deaths can potentially be traced to him.
Cold case investigators have launched a review into the murder Donna Healey, whose body was found in Leeds 28 years ago and are also reinvestigating the unsolved murder of three other female victims – Yvonne Fitt, Deborah Wood and schoolgirl Lindsay Rimer.
1. Leanne Tiernan
Schoolgirl Leanne, 16, was grabbed from a woodland path in Bramley in November 2000. She was sexually assaulted and killed by John Taylor who is believed to have stored her body in freezer at his Bramley home for nine months.
Yvonne had worked as a prostitute in Leeds. Her decomposed body was found at Norwood Edge near Otley in September 1992. Detectives believed the 33-year-old had been stabbed to death around two months earlier.
The teenager from Hebden Bridge went missing in November 1994 after she went to a corner shop to buy cornflakes. Her body was found in a canal a mile away six months later. Her murder remains unsolved.