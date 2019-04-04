The best photos of the deep snow which has hit Yorkshire this week

0
Have your say

Snow has come down heavily in parts of Yorkshire this week - blanketing some of the county in the white stuff.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen was one of several to make the most of the cold snap - as these photos show. How has the weather been where you are?

Snow has fallen in Yorkshire this week - were you affected? Photos: Swaledale Mountain Rescue

Snow has fallen in Yorkshire this week - were you affected? Photos: Swaledale Mountain Rescue