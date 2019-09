Leeds is blessed with tonnes of great bars and pubs - and we're lucky enough to get to review them here at the YEP.

Here are the bars and pubs with the best scores by our reviewers in 2019 so far. Venues have been given a score out of 10 for value, atmosphere and service. Those scores have been averaged out to give a total - and they are presented here in descending order.

1. Below Stairs - 9.3 Value: 9/ Atmosphere: 9/ Service: 10

2. Further North, Chapel Allerton - 8.3 Value: 8/ Atmosphere: 8/ Service: 9

3. West End, Kirkstall - 7.6 Value: 7/ Atmosphere: 8/ Service: 8

4. Old Red Lion - 7.6 Value: 9/ Atmosphere: 6/ Service: 8

