The Apprentice: Meet the female candidates - including the Leeds entrepreneur

The new series of The Apprentice is about to get under way, with 16 more hopefuls vying to win.
Meet the eight women hoping to win Lord Sugar’s business investment:
Sian Gabbidon
Age: 25
Occupation: Owner, Swimwear Brand
Lives: Leeds
Camilla Ainsworth
Age: 22
Occupation: Owner, Nut Milk Brand
Lives: Lancashire
Jackie Fast
Age: 34
Occupation: Sponsorship Consultant
Lives: London
Jasmine Kundra
Age: 34
Occupation: Learning and Development Manager
Lives: West Midlands
Khadija Kalifa
Age: 28
Occupation: Owner, Eco Cleaning Company
Lives: Lincolnshire
Sabrina Stocker
Age: 22
Occupation: Owner, Tennis Events Company
Lives: Middlesex
Sarah Byrne
Age: 29
Occupation: Owner, Children’s Acting Academy
Lives: Manchester
Sarah Ann Magson
Age: 37
Occupation: Solicitor
Lives: Teesside