The Apprentice: Meet the female candidates - including the Leeds entrepreneur

The new series of The Apprentice is about to get under way, with 16 more hopefuls vying to win.

Meet the eight women hoping to win Lord Sugar’s business investment:

Sian Gabbidon

Age: 25

Occupation: Owner, Swimwear Brand

Lives: Leeds

Camilla Ainsworth

Age: 22

Occupation: Owner, Nut Milk Brand

Lives: Lancashire

Jackie Fast

Age: 34

Occupation: Sponsorship Consultant

Lives: London

Jasmine Kundra

Age: 34

Occupation: Learning and Development Manager

Lives: West Midlands

Khadija Kalifa

Age: 28

Occupation: Owner, Eco Cleaning Company

Lives: Lincolnshire

Sabrina Stocker

Age: 22

Occupation: Owner, Tennis Events Company

Lives: Middlesex

Sarah Byrne

Age: 29

Occupation: Owner, Children’s Acting Academy

Lives: Manchester

Sarah Ann Magson

Age: 37

Occupation: Solicitor

Lives: Teesside