Leeds is home to plenty of restaurants, bars and cafes - but for something a bit special, why not try one of the best 'fine dining' restaurants in the city? These are the top 9 fine dining spots in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. HOME, Kirkgate A reviewer said: 'Had the full seasonal menu with the wine pairings. Meal was absolutely wonderful - they accommodated a pescatarian at the table with aplomb. Meal was presented in marvellous fashion and was remarkable.' jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Dakota Grill, Russell Street A reviewer said: "From start to finish, our Dakota experience was phenomenal, with every aspect absolutely perfect. We all had a beef Sunday roast , which was cooked to perfection, high compliments to the chef!" jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Tattu, East Parade A reviewer said: 'Loved everything about this place. The food was great, the service was so pleasant and professional, made the night even better.' jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The Man Behind the Curtain, Vicar Lane A reviewer said: 'Flavours out of small bites were unbelievable. It was exciting, challenging and just an amazing experience. Staff were extremely attentive without being intrusive' jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more