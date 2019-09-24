The 8 most laptop-friendly student hangouts in Leeds

It might not be the first thing that comes to mind in Fresher's Week, but at some point at university you might have to sit down and do some actual work.

Fortunately, there are several brilliant places for students to make camp, laptop in hand.

BELGRAVE MUSIC HALL & CANTEEN

Serving up tasty food and great vibes at night, Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen is also a perfect hangout during the day. There is free WiFi, great coffee and you are sure to find a spot to work. Plus - there’s even free yoga every Thursday at 11am and 1pm, so you can de-stress from deadlines and indulge in a moment of calm.

1-1A Cross Belgrave Street, Leeds

COMMON GROUND

With affordable bites to eat and comfy armchairs, Common Ground has plenty of plug sockets and great background tunes for studying. Although it tends to be quite a popular spot over lunchtime, it is usually easy to find a place to work at other times.

Leeds University Union, Lifton Place, Leeds

COFFEE ON THE CRESCENT

Ex-cricketer Tim Linley swapped his cricket bat for the coffee beans when he launched this cafe last year. Serving up delicious coffee and located on the commute into university from Hyde Park and Headingley, Coffee on the Crescent is a great spot for catching up on university work - or engaging in a chat about the cricket!

Coffee on the Crescent, 2 The Crescent, Leeds

OPPOSITE CAFE

The clue is in the name - Opposite Cafe sits opposite the famous Parkinson Building at the University of Leeds. Brewing up local coffee from North Star Coffee Roasters and serving a delicious array of treats for a study session pick-me-up, Opposite offers a perfect community space with a friendly vibe - and superb brownies.

Opposite Cafe, 26 Blenheim Terrace, Leeds

NORTH STAR COFFEE HOUSE

If you’re looking for a space to work away from the buzz of the universities, choose North Star Coffee Shop - serving up their very own coffee at Leeds Dock. Think delightful sweet treats and Instagrammable latte art - they even have a Dog of the Week competition over on social media.

North Star Coffee Shop, The Boulevard, Leeds Dock

CAFE 164

Its takeaway branch, Bakery 164, opposite the University of Leeds has queues out the door every lunchtime - but have you visited Cafe 164? Offering the chance to sit-in, this spot has the same fantastic sandwiches with a large seating area and good coffee.

Cafe 164, Munro House, Duke Street, Leeds

STAGE ESPRESSO & BREWBAR

With large coworking tables perfect for students wanting to work on their laptops, and a fabulous breakfast menu, Stage Espresso & Brewbar is a great spot to enjoy a coffee away from the student crowds and work through a deadline.

Stage Espresso & Brewbar, 41 Great George Street, Leeds

IF - COFFEE BAR

When you think of Call Lane, you may think of late nights and great cocktails, but who’d have thought it would also make a great place to get ahead with university work, too? With great coffee and breakfast deals from 8am - 10am, and punchy espressos made with their signature Australian-style coffee, If - Coffee Bar is a top place to start your day.

IF Coffee Bar, 43 Call Lane, Leeds