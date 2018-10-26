The 26-30 railcard for millennial travellers is going back on sale

A railcard for 26-30 year-olds will now go on permanent sale after a successful pilot scheme.

A nationwide trial of the digital-only discount on train travel last March saw millions of young people desperately try to get hold of one of the 10,000 26-30 railcards - dubbed 'millennial railcards' - released for sale.

At the time, rail companies said they were keen to roll out the scheme permanently in response to the huge demand.

In March, Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Ricky Charlesworth, 27, was one of the lucky few to get his hands on a limited edition railcard after spending several hours in an online queue. The scheme's popularity saw the website crash and phone lines jammed with callers.

It's now been confirmed that 26-30 railcards will go on sale on an unlimited basis before the end of 2018 - although an exact date has not been given.

Holders are entitled to around a third off the cost of off-peak rail travel and the card costs just £30 per year.

The railcards can be bought at www.26-30railcard.co.uk and downloaded to the Railcard app.

The original Young Person's Railcard is only available to travellers aged 16-25. Other railcards are available for over 60s, disabled passengers and members of the armed forces.

Railcard discounts do not apply during peak times (rush hour), so cannot be used for commuting.