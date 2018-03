Have your say

Leeds has plenty of motionless icons for you to peruse rather than pass next time you’re wandering around about the city.

And then there are those which have been removed or remain somewhat of a mystery.

Check out this gallery - are you familiar with them all?

RELATED STORIES:

The 13 memorable things you can only do in Leeds

19 photos you’ll only understand if you’re from Leeds

Revealed: The Leeds urban legends that turned out to be true