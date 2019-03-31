The 12 worst areas in Leeds for anti-social behaviour in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?

New police figures for 2019 have revealed the worst areas for anti-social behaviour in Leeds - how does your area compare?

Here are 12 areas of Leeds ranked from the most reports of anti-social behaviour, in descending order to the least reports of anti-social behaviour. The figures were released by Police.uk and relate to January 2019 for each neighbourhood and their surrounding streets and area. Areas are approximate and all images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Unsurprisingly with its many bars and pubs, Leeds city centre tops the list with 93 reports of anti-social behaviour.

There were 22 reports of anti-social behaviour in East End Park.

Police data shows there were 53 reports of anti-social behaviour in Beeston.

There were 57 reports of anti-social behaviour in Harehills.

Police received 39 reports of anti-social behaviour in Hunslet.

38 reports of anti-social behaviour were made to police in Middleton.

Police data has revealed there were 36 reports of anti-social behaviour in Bramley.

Hyde Park saw 35 reports of anti-social behaviour.

In Morley, there were 28 reports of anti-social behaviour.