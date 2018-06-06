The 11 reasons why Leeds is the world’s best summer city

l
l
0
Have your say

Okay maybe, and just maybe, it’s not quite Paris, St Tropez or New York, but there’s no doubting Leeds is one of the finest cities on the planet to chill out in when the sun pokes its head around the clouds.

From our range of joyous beer gardens to the option to stroll down the canal in the sunshine, is Loiners are spolit for choice when it comes to things to do when the heat kicks in.

Take a sun-kissed stroll through just 12 reasons why there’s no place better.

RELATED LINKS:

The places you probably visited in Leeds during a night out in the noughties

The places you probably visited in Leeds during a night out in the 1990s

The Leeds high street shops we have loved and lost

The 22 Leeds cinemas we have loved and lost

The Leeds Majestyk nightclub photos will bring back memories: Click here for more

Revealed - The Leeds urban legends that turned out to be true: Click here for more

NEW ADDITIONS: More retail outlets are signing up to Wellington Place.

Big names sign up to Leeds’s Wellington Place development

Coming soon to Yorkshire Sculpture Park - Mister Finch, The Rat's Sorting Office. Courtesy the artist.

Largest ever solo exhibit by city artist