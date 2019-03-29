PICS: YPN

The 11 Leeds clocks which will take some time to move forward this weekend

They are the clocks are part of the city's rich heritage and history but you may not have even noticed.

And they will all all need moving forward an hour on Sunday, March 31, when we all lose an hour in bed but gain an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings. Please make time to enjoy this gallery. READ MORE: The never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

Have you noticed this clock on the front of this city centre hotel?

1. Queen's Hotel

Have you noticed the clock inside the Corn Exchange?

2. Leeds Corn Exchange

. Have you noticed this clock on Boar Lane?

3. The Griffin Hotel

This clock was designed by Yorkshire-born architect Cuthbert Brodrick..

4. Leeds Town Hall

