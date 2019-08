Whether you're after 'just one more drink' or want to power through until daybreak, these are the Leeds bars and clubs to head to if you want to carry on the party.

1. Bad Apples, Call Lane | till 5am Friday / Saturday | Small but beautiful, Bad Apples was a welcome addition to Leeds flailing rock scene when it opened in 2012. A heavy draw for goths and the like, its friendly atmosphere and wide ranging drinks selection pulls a diverse crowd. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. The Stone Roses Bar, Lower Briggate | till 6am Thursday - Saturday | (Photo: Google) Legendary for its late nights and reliable mix of back-to-basics indie, rock, and dirt cheap drinks. A special mention for its legendary doorman, Big Rich, who keeps order with a sense of humour - and a body like a tank. other Buy a Photo

3. Bar Fibre, Lower Briggate | till 6am Thursday, 4am Saturday | (Photo: Google). Leeds nightclub legend Terry George set up Bar Fibre almost 20 years ago. Described as a four-floor super bar, Terry says his aim was to 'push the boundaries and bring people together in a safe environment regardless of sexuality'. other Buy a Photo

4. Smokestack, Lower Briggate (till 4am Friday and Saturday) One of Leeds' best dancefloors, Smokestack was once a well-kept secret, but has now become something of a Leeds institution, offering two floors of funk, soul, blues, jazz and reggae, along with a great cocktail menu. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more