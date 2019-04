Figures released by the data.police.uk website have shown the number of reports of possession of weapon incidents across the city between January 2018 and February 2019. There were a total of 944 possession of weapon offences in Leeds across that time. Images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Heathcroft Rise, Beeston - 12 Police received 12 reports of weapon possession on this small street in Beeston.

2. Leeds General Infirmary - 7 There were 7 reports of possession of weapons made to police from, or near, Leeds General Infirmary.

3. Back Boundary Terrace, Hyde Park - 5 On this tiny terrace in Hyde Park there were 5 separate reports of weapon possession made to police.

4. Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton - 7 There were 7 reports of weapon possession on this lane in Chapel Allerton.

