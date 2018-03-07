That’s a tonic! Top indie band The Vaccines confirmed for Live At Leeds festival

Indie rockers The Vaccines today announced a high-profile show at this year’s Live At Leeds festival.

The band will be top of the bill at the event, which is taking place in venues across the city on Saturday, May 5.

Confirmation of their Live At Leeds date comes ahead of the release of their new album, Combat Sports.

And today they told how they will be on familiar territory when they renew a long-running love affair with the city’s music fans.

The band said: “Whether at our own shows or at the festivals, Leeds has proved itself time and time again to be one of the best audiences in the world. We really mean that.

“It was the first chants of ‘Yorkshire’ in 2011 that made us feel like we’d truly arrived.

“Having spent most of last year living in Yorkshire too, and recording our new album there, this will also be somewhat of a homecoming – even if only in our heads. We can’t wait.”

Other acts announced today for Live At Leeds include Idles, Superorganism, Nadine Shah and Rae Morris.

Also joining the line-up are Yak, Bad Sounds, The Xcerts, Cosmo Pyke, Cabbage and The Night Cafe.

Acts previously confirmed for the bash include Peace, Circa Waves, British Sea Power, Pulled Apart By Horses and Nick Hodgson.

Festival promoter Andy Smith said: “This year is arguably looking like our strongest line-up yet.

“We’re really pleased to finally share with you that The Vaccines will return to head up the bill at Live at Leeds 2018, back after a triumphant sold out show at Millennium Square for the festival back in 2013.

“Their album Combat Sports is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and we can’t wait to see them play their classic singalong anthems live at this year’s event, they are one of the most revered guitar bands of the decade!

“As you can see from the nearly final line-up, we have the biggest array of new music to showcase over the Bank Holiday weekend, this is what Live at Leeds is all about for me.

“Expect early shows from big bands, secret sets still to be announced and you might just find the next big thing along the way.”

For ticket details and other information, visit the www.liveatleeds.com website.

Live At Leeds is taking place this year as part of Leeds International Festival.