Thanks for the memories Leeds Tiger Tiger

WITH seven themed rooms it was the Leeds nightspot which proved a popular haunt for thousands of revellers over the years.

You could take a step back in time at Groovy Wonderland, dance like you were in Ibiza in the White Room as enjoy the chilled vibe at the Jewel Bar.

But after close on 20 years in the city the venue closed its doors for the final time in the early hours of Sunday (Sept 23) after inviting party-goers gfor the last shindig the previous night.

Tiger Tiger closes: This is how you reacted

This video from 2010 is sure to stir memories for thousands of people who enjoyed a night out bacvk in the day.

RELATED LINKS:

Leeds nightspot The Mint Club to close after 20 years

Retro: Inside the Leeds Mint Club on a Monday night