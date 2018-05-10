Terrified mother and baby wept as burglars raided Leeds home

Have your say

A Mother and her nine-month-old baby wept as drug-fuelled burglars raided their family home in the early hours of the morning, a court heard.

Leeds Crown Court heard Scott Thorpe, of Stratford Street, Beeston, and an accomplice broke into the house in the Beeston area of Leeds at around 1.30am on April 5.

Prosecutor, Bashir Ahmed said the family were woken by voices and items being dragged around downstairs.

Mr Bashir said the man, his wife and and nine-month-old baby hid in a bedroom while the man called police.

When officers arrived they found Thorpe and his accomplice in the kitchen.

Mr Bashir said the mother and baby were both found crying in a bedroom at the house.

The court heard 36-year-old Thorpe had a steak knife, two sets of gloves, a mobile phone belonging to the homeowner and keys to the house.

When police seached his accomplice they found remote controls for a TV and DVD player worth £280, which were stolen and not recovered.

Mr Ahmed said Thorpe and his accomplice were drugs tested and both tested positive for cocaine and opiates.

Mr Ahmed added: "Both complainants recalled in their statements that they were petrified and are still scared in their own home."

The court heard Thorpe, who admitted burglary, has 62 convictions for 137 previous offences including burglary and supplying drugs.

Mitigating, Catherine Moxon, said: "He shows genuine remorse. He credits his drug taking at the time for this offending.

"His whole adult life has been blighted by drugs. He has serious medical issues as a result of drug use."

Jailing Thorpe for 28 months, The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, told him: "They were terrified. The wife and baby were reduced to tears as they cowered upstairs waiting for police to arrive."