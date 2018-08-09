Ten years on has The Castleford Project transformed the town?

It has been ten years since the completion of Castleford's Millennium Bridge.

Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud and Wakefield Council leader Coun Peter Box declared the bridge across the River Aire open in July 2008, after a scheme spanning five years.

It was constructed as part of The Castleford Project, a Channel 4 restoration programme involving eight enterprises which it was hoped would act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the town, which lost much of its industry with the mine closures.

Television series 'Kevin McCloud and the Big Town Plan' followed the project, which started in 2003.

Ten years on, we are looking at its impact - and we'd like to know your views.

