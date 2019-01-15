Ten-year-old boy hit by car in Beeston, Leeds

Have your say

A young child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Beeston.

The collision happened just before 9am today near the King Kebab shop, at the junction of Dawson Road and Tempest Road.

The 10-year-old boy had been involved in a collision with a silver Hyundai i10. He received minor injuries.

A road closure was put in place while ambulance attended the scene but was lifted a short time later.