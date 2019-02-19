Temporary rent concession for traders at Leeds Kirkgate Market

All tenants at Leeds Markets are to be given a temporary rent concession for six months.

Leeds City Council says they have taken the proactive step to give a 20 per cent rent concession for the next six months to help support tenants financially, to ensure the viability of their business through this uncertain period.

Chiefs say the market is a key shopping destination within the city centre and the authority is committed to its long-term future.

During 2019, investments will be made into continuing to modernise and restore one of the city’s most iconic buildings to ensure it remains the home of a wide range of independent businesses and services.

Councillor Asghar Khan, deputy executive member with responsibility for markets, said: “With Leeds Market tenants being affected by the same retail challenges experienced by the whole of the retail sector nationally, it is important that we take action now and work together with all tenants to find a balance that allows businesses to continue trading and the council to continue to invest in the long-term sustainable future of the market.

“As we move forward into 2019 lots of developments and construction work will take place in and around the market area including the redevelopment of George Street. All of which will help to enhance and revitalise this historic area of the city whilst encouraging new visitors.”