Teenager wanted by police for vehicle crimes across the Wakefield district

Police are appealing for information to help locate teenager Edward John Bywater, who is wanted in connection with a series of vehicle crimes in the district.

Officers would like to speak to the 19-year-old from the Upton area of Pontefract following a theft of a motorbike in Bank Street on Pontefract on July 18, a theft from a Land Rover on Minsthorpe Lane in South Elmsall on July 16 and a the theft of a motorbike on Carleton Road in Pontefract on July 12.

It follows extensive enquiries by officers in the area.

Anyone who has information as to his current whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can use the online live-chat function via Contact Us section of the force’s website.