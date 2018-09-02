Teenager suffers serious injuries after collision involving car in Leeds

Have your say

A teenager suffered serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Leeds.

The crash happened at about 7.30pm yesterday (Saturday) on Roundhay Road, close to the junction with Roseville Road.

A Seat Leon was involved in a collision with an 18-year-old pedestrian, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

He suffered suspected lower limb fractures and was taken to hospital.

The spokesman said his injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

It is understood that a cordon was put in place, affecting traffic on part of the A58 on Roundhay Road, while police were at the scene yesterday.