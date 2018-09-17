Teenager 'stabbed in the back' after chase in Huddersfield

A teenager was stabbed in the back after being chased by three men in Huddersfield.

The attack happened at about 5pm in Bradley Boulevard, Sheepridge, yesterday (Sunday).

Police said three men, who got out of a dark-coloured BMW car, chased the victim before one of them stabbed him in the back.

The victim, a 17-year-old man, was taking to hospital where he was today (Monday) being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The men were described as wearing all black with black balaclavas covering their faces.

Detective Inspector Damian Simpson, of Kirklees District CID, said: “At this time, the motive for this attack is unclear but it is currently being treated as an isolated incident.

“The offence happened in a built-up, residential area during the late afternoon and we are sure that there will have been people in the area who will have witnessed some part of this incident.

“We would urge anyone who has seen or heard anything that they believe could be connected to please call us.

“We would also ask for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please get in contact, even if they don’t recall witnessing any unusual activity.”

Information can be given to Kirklees District via 101, quoting crime reference 13180462386 or by using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Details can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.