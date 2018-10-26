Teenager locked up over hunting knife engraved ‘Rambo 3’ found hidden in his trousers - Leeds Crown Court

A TEENAGER found in possession of a hunting knife engraved with the words “Rambo 3” has been sent to a young offenders institution.

Tyrese Cadwell was locked up for four months after his own barrister described the knife as an “horrific weapon”.

Cadwell, 19, was stopped in a car containing four other people on Cross Green Road, Leeds, on August 27 this year.

Eddison Flint, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court how armed officers stopped the vehicle and told Cadwell to get out.

Cadwell immediately told the officers that he had a knife in his waistband.

The weapon was recovered and Cadwell was arrested. He was also found in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

He refused to comment when interviewed about the incident.

Cadwell, of Chestnut Street, Deighton, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.

Anastasis Tassou, mitigating, said Cadwell had no previous convictions. He said Cadwell had been in the vehicle with “more sophisticated criminals”.

Mr Tassou said his client had been encouraged to “take the rap” and take possession of the weapon when the car was stopped by police.

He urged Judge Penelope Belcher to impose a suspended sentence. He added: “Your honour can take a chance with him not withstanding this horrific weapon.”

Judge Belcher said: “It is a serious weapon and a weapon that could have caused significant injury and even loss of life had it been used.

“In my judgement an immediate custodial sentence is inevitable.”