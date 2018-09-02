Teenager injured in London shooting

Have your say

A 16-year-old boy is in a stable condition after he was injured in a shooting in south-west London.

The teenager suffered gunshot wounds in the incident on York Road, Wandsworth, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police had initially said the boy was in a critical condition but later confirmed that he is now stable.

READ: Yorkshire police helicopter spots 'top flossing' in pub garden after helping make arrest



Scotland Yard said officers were called to the scene by paramedics at around 12.45am.

No arrests have been made.

READ: Police helicopter and multiple officers called to reports of man with two knives in Leeds street



Any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 354/2 SEPT.