Teenager drove across Otley Road without stopping during high-speed Leeds car chase

A teenager was caught after he lost control of a car during a dangerous police chase through a built-up area of Leeds.

A court was shown police dashcam footage of the car almost flipping over as Ishmael Afzal drove at more than double the speed limit during the incident in Hyde Park.

Ashleigh Metcalfe, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court officers signaled for Afzal to pull over on Royal Park Road when checks revealed he was not insured to drive the vehicle.

Afzal sped off and reached speeds of up to 70mph during the pursuit at 7.20pm on May 9 this year.

Footage showed Afzal driving the Vauxhall Astra through busy areas in which cars were parked at either side of the road.

He also failed to slow down at junctions and drove across the busy Otley Road without stopping.

The 18-year-old lost control as he hit a kerb and the vehicle span around in the road.

Afzal, of Theodore Street, Beeston, then got of the car and ran off but was caught by officers.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

At the time of the incident Afzal was banned from driving after being given a community order for drink driving, possessing cannabis and driving without a licence or insurance.

Probation officer Gohar Khan said Afzal had admitted in interview that he had been "goaded" by the owner of the car who challenged him to drive it.

Mr Khan said: "Foolishly, due to the pressure, he said 'OK I will drive the vehicle'."

He added that Afzal panicked and drove off when he was spotted by police as he knew he would be in trouble.

Afzal was given a 31-week custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was also made the subject of a three-month curfew order and told to do 180 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Christopher Batty said: "To have driven with such disregard for anyone and to cross Otley Road without stopping or slowing down for anyone is a highly dangerous thing to do."