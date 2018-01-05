Teenager accused of New Year's Day murder in Leeds is granted bail

Have your say

The case of two men charged with murder over the death of a man found with fatal head injuries on New Year's Day came before the Crown court for the first time today.

Ian Ward, 27, and Daniel Ward, 19, both of Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, have been charged with the murder of Adrian Mark Casey, 50, from Seacroft.

Police were called to Rosgill Drive at about 4.36pm on January 1 in response to a report of a man with a gun.

Armed officers attended the scene and found a man with a head injury. A gun was also recovered.

Daniel Ward appeared in the dock of court but Ian Ward was not produced from custody.

Daniel, dressed in a grey sweater and tracksuit bottoms, spoke only to confirm his address, date of birth and nationality.

No pleas to the charges were entered.

Daniel Ward was granted bail until his next court appearance after an application was made by his lawyer Simon Hustler.

Prosecutor Jonathan Sharp said the Crown had no objections to bail being granted, subject to conditions.

The teenager was granted bail on condition that he live and sleep at an address which was not read out in court.

He must also abide by a curfew, between the hours of 9pm and 7am.

He must also not enter specified area of Leeds.

No bail application was made in relation to Ian Ward.

The court heard he will remain in custody until the two men are next due to appear before the court of February 2 to enter pleas.

Mr Sharp said a trial would be expected to last around two weeks.

A 36-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery in relation to the incident.