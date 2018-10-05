Teenage woman assaulted by motorist

A teenage woman was assaulted as she walked along an Ossett street at night.

The 18-year-old was heading along Dale Street at around 10pm on Friday, September 28, when a small white car has pulled up alongside her as she passed Albion Croft.

The driver got out and assaulted her. The woman managed to get away and the suspect drove off.

The suspect is described as a white male, brown hair and wearing a grey T-shirt and dark trousers. Anyone with details should contact Wakefield CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180485518.