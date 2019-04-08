Teen burglar sold jewellery and computers stolen in house raids across Leeds at Cash Converters store

Have your say

A teenage criminal broke into a house in the early hours of New Year's Day and sold property stolen in a series of house burglaries across Leeds.

Tyler Waddington was sent to a young offenders institution for two years and warned he faces longer sentences in the future if he continues to offend.

The 18-year-old tried to force his way into a house on Sissons Road, Middleton, at 2.30am on January 1 this year.

The people living at the house were woken by the sound of breaking glass and saw two people running away from the property.

Waddington was linked to the offence after his blood was found on a door.

Leeds Crown Court heard Waddington also used his own Cash Converters account to sell valuables stolen in burglaries in Beeston and Chapel Allerton.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said a house on Gledhow Valley Road was broken into on February 11 this year and jewellery worth £1,000 was stolen.

Mr Horton said the jewellery was of sentimental value to the owner of the property as it had been left to him by his late sister.

A house on Parkside Road was burgled on February 13 and two televisions, a laptop, a replica Rolex watch and cigarettes were stolen.

The electrical equipment and jewellery was recovered from a Cash Converters store.

Waddington was found in possession of the replica watch, stolen cigarettes and a small amount of cannabis when he was arrested.

The laptop was found to have been reformatted in the name 'Tyler'.

Waddington, of Tempest Road, Beeston, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, two offences of handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

He asked for three further offences of handling stolen goods to be taken into consideration by the court.

Waddington has previous convictions for burglary.

Camille Morland, mitigating, said father-of-two Waddington committed the offences when he was homeless and had financial problems.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, told Waddington: "Those who commit or attempt to commit burglaries and handle the proceeds, whatever their difficulties in life, must expect to go to prison.

"If in the future you commit any further burglary you will be going to prison for a very long time."