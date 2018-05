Have your say

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Gipton on Friday.

The teenager remains in custody today, after the incident at around 6.15pm.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to Amberton Crescent to reports of a stabbing.

They found a 40-year-old man who was then taken to hospital with "non-life threatening" injuries.

A spokesman for the force said: "A 17 year old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in police custody."