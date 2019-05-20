TECH TALK: EOZ Air Premium True Wireless Earphones

Have your say

These Bluetooth earphones exude class and style from the moment you open the box.

Everything about the design is swish, the review pair coming in existentialist all-black.

EOZ Air Premium True Wireless Earphones

The 8mm diameter graphene-coated drivers are fine tuned for high resolution audio and natural sound.

Using the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, they pair easily with the required device, in this case a tablet.

The earbuds contain approximately six hours of non-stop playback on a single charge and up to 90 hours playback by using the 2200 mAh charging case, which allows approximately 18 further charges before it needs a power boost itself..

Sound quality is very clear, leaning towards the mid-range, without clipping the top end and allowing bass frequencies to drive through without being over dominant.

Memory foam tips fit snugly by moulding to your inner ear and there are several alternative sizes of both memory foam and silicone, should you require an alternative.

The ear clips are comfortable and after a while you barely notice your are wearing them.

Control is by pressing the outside of the drivers and I did occasionally find myself stopping play by catching them when I moved to scratch my ear.

EOZ Audio was formed by two French entrepreneurs in 2016 with a vision to create elegant, premium products at an affordable price.

And this sleek-feeling, smooth-sounding audio experience certainly boasts plenty of va-va-voom

Available in four colour options and containing dual microphones, they also have IPX6 waterproof rating. A detachable leather leash is also included for runners and gym bunnies.

Features snapshot

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Wide frequency range of 20-20,000 Hz

Made with IPX6-rated waterproof nano-coated ABS and aluminium

Built in dual microphone – Each bud comes with one microphone for a superior sound quality

Package includes: USB-C charging cable, pair of EOZ Air, EOZ membership card, 2200 mAh charging case, 55cm vegan leather leash, 3 pairs of silicone ear tips & 2 pairs of memory foam eartips

The EOZ Air Premium True Wireless Earphones are priced at £85 - visit www.eozaudio.com for further information.

