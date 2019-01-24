Taxpayers have just one week left to file their tax returns

More than 3.5 million customers have just one week left to complete their self assessment tax returns and pay any tax owed, warns HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The deadline to complete a 2017/18 tax return online is 11.59pm on January 31.

Last year more than 93 per cent of customers filed their returns by the deadline. An extra 25,000 customers have already filed their Self Assessment, compared to this time last year.

HMRC is reminding customers that if their tax return is late they will receive a £100 penalty – even if they do not owe any tax. The longer the delay, the more they will have to pay.

Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Mel Stride, said: “The deadline for the self assessment tax return is fast approaching but there is still time for the 3.5 million customers who haven’t completed their return to file by January 31. With only seven days to go it is important that customers are reminded of the self assessment deadline in order to avoid paying penalties.”

Angela MacDonald, HMRC director general of customer services, said: “We are encouraging all self assessment filers to complete their returns by January 31 and support is available every step of the way. Taxpayers can make use of HMRC’s online services, webinars and videos, the customer service helpline, webchat or our social media channels. We are on-hand to offer support and advice to help you complete your tax return.”

If customers think they will not be able to complete their tax return in time, they should contact HMRC. Help is available on GOV.UK, from the self assessment helpline on 0300 200 3310 and on social media.