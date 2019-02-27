Tales as old as time come to Leeds Storytelling Takeover

A dazzling line-up of international storytellers is heading to Leeds next month, to rebrand this ancient art form for modern audiences.

The first Leeds Storytelling Takeover will feature true stories from the front line, a unique take on Beelzebub, epic Persian adventures, and a city-centre story walk, when it arrives in the region from March 8-10.

“Storytelling is one of today’s key buzzwords and stories are literally all around us,” said Takeover producer Naomi Wilds.

“George Monbiot said, ‘those who tell the stories run the world,’ but in a world where real life is stranger than fiction and is driven by soundbites and ‘fake news,’ what is real storytelling all about and who tells the best stories? Adverse Camber productions and Carriageworks Theatre have joined forces to help answer these questions and introduce audiences in Leeds to the world of live storytelling for adults.

“This programme is fresh, contemporary and exciting. Yes, storytelling is as old as time but the programme for Leeds Storytelling Takeover certainly is not. We are featuring some of the best storytellers from across the UK and Europe, the event draws on stories from all over the world.

“You can have a go, watch online or enjoy in person, the Leeds Storytelling Takeover fuses traditional folk tales with 21st century narratives, offering everybody the chance to explore some of the most exciting stories being told today.”

The Storytelling Takeover is an integral part of another first for Leeds - Leeds Lit Fest, which kicks off on March 6.

Visit www.adversecamber.org for a full line-up.