Talented young people play part in creation of new artwork at Leeds leisure centre

Young people have shown off their creative talents by playing a part in the design of a new piece of public art at a Leeds leisure centre.

The window installation at Armley Leisure Centre was produced by local artists Fabric Lenny, Lou Sumray, Nick Lewis and Leo Brazil.

Their installation incorporates images developed by young people during Highlines, part of Leeds City Council’s Breeze Friday and Saturday Night Projects youth activity programme.

Coun Lisa Mulherin, the council’s executive member for children and families, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Breeze Friday and Saturday Night Projects, which provide the opportunity for young people across the city to have fun, make new friends and learn new skills and talents.

“It has been absolutely fantastic to see the creativity of our young people in west Leeds come to the fore through this particular Highlines project, which has resulted in some wonderful window artwork being installed at Armley Leisure Centre. The young people played an important role in the design and concept of the windows, and we would like to offer a big thank you to the local artists for helping to bring their vision to life.

“We look forward to seeing more innovative work such as this one being undertaken as part of our Breeze projects in other areas across Leeds.”