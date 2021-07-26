Takeaway kitchen fire victim suffers facial burns as three crews deal with Pudsey blaze
A fire at a takeaway in Pudsey this afternoon left one person with facial burns, the fire service said.
At least three fire crews are on the scene at Hai Loi Tang Chinese takeaway on Bradford Road, Stanningley.
Crews arrived outside the takeaway shortly before 2pm this afternoon.
All the people inside the takeaway were accounted for prior to the arrival of the fire service, it has been confirmed.
Crews from Stanningley and Bradford used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire which had started in the kitchen of the takeway.
One casualty suffered burns to their face and they received "extra care from the ambulance service".
Speaking to the YEP, one eyewitness described how traffic was halted by police as the fire service arrived.
Traffic built up in the area at around 2pm while the crews dealt with the fire, the eyewitness said.
Drivers were diverted away from the scene.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Stanningley & Bradford fire stations attended a building fire at a takeaway.
"All persons were accounted for prior to arrival of the fire service.
"A two storey building, fire located in kitchen on ground floor.
"Crews used 2 hose reel jets & 4 breathing apparatus as well as positive pressure ventiliation to extinguish the fire.
"One casualty suffered burns to face and was receiving extra care from the Ambulance service."