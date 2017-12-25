Take time to enjoy the great outdoors

Is Christmas cabin fever setting in and had your fill of festive films?

With woods, waterways and walks all around the city you won’t have to look far for a bit of fresh air and something different to do.

While you are off work take the time to see the streets of Leeds away from the rush of the daily commute and one of the quickest ways is by bike, which you can hire from the cycle point at the railway. Meander through the city centre’s grand old buildings, maybe stop off at the fascinating M&S company archive before taking the canal path to travel further afield.

You can also do a woodland trek within the city. The Hawksworth Wood trail leads you to a pretty riverside walk where the River Aire carries through and the ruins of Kirkstall Abbey are also a must see at some point.

Formed in 1152 it now sits on a public park where you, the kids (and the dog) can have a stroll around.

And one for night owls - star gazing. The Leeds astronomical society, formed in 1859, is still active to this day and regular public viewing sessions, whether you are a member or not, are arranged to gaze into the night sky.