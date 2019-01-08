Take steps for Resolution Run

Training and taking part in a Resolution Run for the Stroke Association in Leeds could reduce risk of stroke by one fifth according to Tom Robinson, a leading Professor of Stroke Medicine at the University of Leicester.

Professor Robinson, who is also the President of the British Association of Stroke Physicians, highlighted an overview of research studies that showed that moderate (walking) to intense (jogging, cycling) physical activity can significantly reduce stroke risk.

The charity’s Resolution Run campaign is a series of 5K, 10K and 15k events where participants can choose one of the distances while raising vital funds for the Stroke Association, all while improving their health and reducing their risk of stroke.

Professor Robinson said: “You don’t have to be an athlete to reduce your stroke risk, we can all do it as part of our daily routine.

“Simply taking part in at least 30 minutes of activity, which helps you break a sweat about three to four times a week will help. Remember, the more you do, the more you can reduce your risk.”

The next Resolution Run in Leeds will take place at Temple Newsam on Sunday March 24 and is open to all ages and abilities to jog or run to the finish line.

The Stroke Association has been working with Professor Robinson to produce guidance to help get started at https://www.resolutionrun.org.uk/.

Entry is £16. All runners receive a running t-shirt and medal. To enter or for more information on Resolution Runs in Leeds visit www.resolutionrun.org.uk or call 0300 330 0740.