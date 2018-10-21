Take a trip off the beaten track to discover these Leeds pubs

Sometimes it’s good to find new places to enjoy a drink.

This is our guide to pubs and bars which you may not have visited before.

The Bingley Arms, Church Lane, Bardsey:

This is an atmospheric real ale and food pub and though the claim is still contested, the brown tourist signs assert that The Bingley Arms is England’s oldest inn. Tenth century records mention roast lamb and ale being served here and the central section of the imposing building dates back to that time. A fixed price Sunday lunch menu offers great value at £16 for two courses.

The Thomas Osbourne

Street Lane, Roundhay: The Thomas Osbourne has had a bit of a chequered history but is currently under the stewardship of the Craft Union pub company. The beers are pretty good and there does seem to be a focus on supporting Yorkshire breweries with Farmers Blonde, Abbeydale Moonshine and the ever-popular Leeds Pale on offer. The layout is essentially open plan, though pillars and a giant chimney breast divide the space, all very relaxed.

The White Hart

Main Street, Pool in Wharfedale: In the rooms which spread out from either side of the main bar, diners can enjoy quality food and genuine hospitality as befits a pub at the gateway to the Dales.

This long sandstone ribbon of a pub may just be five miles from Leeds ring road but it retains a rural feel. There is a good range of hand-pulled beers on offer and a wide selection of wines. And the food menu is excellent.

Leeds Irish Centre

York Road, Leeds: Opened in 1970, the Leeds Irish Centre was the first purpose-built Irish Centre in the country and drew in people from across the North. It is still thriving, partly thanks to the sheer breadth of its offering. Aside from being a congenial meeting place, it hosts an array of events and social activities – including concerts and sporting events.

The bar offers great value for money with a pint of beer at only £3.50 and a glass of wine £3.45.

New Burley Club

Burley Hill Drive: This vast community club is struggling to make ends meet but it has a lot to offer, if only it could attract people to come through the door.

There is a comfortable, well kept lounge and across the lobby in the main bar, there is also a large concert room – used for all sorts of events – and there are snooker tables.

The club was founded in 1928 and extended in its heyday in the 1960s and 70s. Why not give it a try? You can be sure of a warm welcome.