Tadcaster man wins £17,000 bet after grandson makes England debut

The proud grandfather of England footballer Lewis Cook has cashed in a four-year-old bet made when his grandson was a promising teenage player.

Trevor Burlingham was offered odds of 33/1 by his local branch of William Hill in Tadcaster that Bournemouth midfielder Lewis would go on to win a senior England cap before his 26th birthday.

At the time of Trevor placing the bet in 2014, Lewis, now 21, was an 18-year-old Leeds United academy player. The former Tadcaster Grammar School pupil would sign for Bournemouth two years later.

Proud grandad Trevor has now won £17,000 from the bookmaker after Lewis was introduced as a 71st-minute replacement during England's 1-1 draw with Italy last night.

William Hill famously paid the grandfather of Wales and Liverpool star Harry Wilson £125,000 when he made his international debut in 2013, aged just 16. Peter Edwards had been offered even longer odds at 2,500/1 - since he staked his £50 when Harry, who is now on loan at Hull City, was still a baby.

Peter, who retired early after his win, said he had been inspired to take a punt after seeing 18-month-old Harry chase a ball around a room before he could walk properly. His local bookie in Wrexham had to call the London head office for advice on how to verify the bet.

The cheeky grandad returned to William Hill when Harry was a 12-year-old Liverpool academy player, but was told he could not place a second bet with better odds - although they did amend his original stake to include England, whom the winger would also have been eligible to represent.