Swinton Bivouac: Glamping luxury in picturesque Yorkshire Dales

GLAMPING has put the glamour into camping and made sleeping under the stars a five star luxury,

And if you're after the perfect, relaxed, back to nature holiday in the Yorkshire Dales - look no further than Swinton Bivouac.

This tree lodge and yurt glamping retreat is part of the 20,000 acre Swinton Estate - which also boasts Swinton Park, a luxury castle hotel, with Swinton Country Club and Spa, near Masham, in North Yorkshire.

A bivouac is an improvised camp site or shelter

Swinton Bivouac, with its seven-birth Tree Lodges, five-birth Yurts and a converted farmhouse, with its Loft and Snug accommodation, is in a picturesque beauty spot on the edge of the Dales.

The woodland spreads over the hilltop and is also home to the Druid’s Temple, a local historical site and impressive folly constructed during the late 1800’s.

Simple and stylish, fun and informal, with pet dogs also welcome, wellness retreat Swinton Bivouac is ideal for families, groups of friends and romantic couples.

Walking, cycling and mountain biking is well catered for, with miles of footpaths, trails and bikes for hire. Outdoor pursuits and countryside activities on offer also include fly fishing, pony trekking, shooting and falconry.

There's a wide range of activities to keep the children entertained.

At Swinton Country Club and Spa you can discover your personal definition of wellbeing - treat yourself to some well deserved rest and relaxation, with its swimming pool and a hydrotherapy pool, cedar hot tub, sauna, heat and steam rooms.

At the heart of Swinton Bivouac is the rustic Café Bistro, providing a range of delicacies for all the family, from coffee and snacks to lunch and evening meals.

