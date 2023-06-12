Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Swinnow Lane Industrial Estate fire: Live updates as huge fire in west Leeds sends smoke billowing into the sky

Residents across Leeds have begun to share pictures of a huge black cloud of smoke rising up from the scene of a fire.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST

The fire is understood to have broken out on the Swinnow Lane Industrial Estate, with initial reports suggesting the fire may involve a number of vehicles at the MPM Print Works site.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said five appliances are currently in attendance at an incident in Bramley, Leeds, which has created a huge plume of black smoke. It said those in the surrounding areas are advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke as it asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Russ Cowling captured this shot of the smoke rising up from the scene of the fire.
Russ Cowling captured this shot of the smoke rising up from the scene of the fire.
