Swinnow Lane Industrial Estate fire: Live updates as huge fire in west Leeds sends smoke billowing into the sky
Residents across Leeds have begun to share pictures of a huge black cloud of smoke rising up from the scene of a fire.
The fire is understood to have broken out on the Swinnow Lane Industrial Estate, with initial reports suggesting the fire may involve a number of vehicles at the MPM Print Works site.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said five appliances are currently in attendance at an incident in Bramley, Leeds, which has created a huge plume of black smoke. It said those in the surrounding areas are advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke as it asked members of the public to avoid the area.