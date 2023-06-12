The fire is understood to have broken out on the Swinnow Lane Industrial Estate, with initial reports suggesting the fire may involve a number of vehicles at the MPM Print Works site.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said five appliances are currently in attendance at an incident in Bramley, Leeds, which has created a huge plume of black smoke. It said those in the surrounding areas are advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke as it asked members of the public to avoid the area.