Sweet idea for derelict Leeds warehouse

A derelict warehouse building has been earmarked for a residential re-development.

Oakapple Sweet Street have submitted an outline planning application to form a ten storey apartment block with 215 apartments at Sweet Street in Holbeck.

The finer details will be agreed at a further meeting should the proposal in principle be given the go-ahead.

However, documents lodged with Leeds City Council suggest that in addition to the apartments - ranging from studio to three bedroomed - there will be a gym, resident’s lounge and car parking.

The application had been brought to a previous plans panel hearing where members had raised the possibility of the site being re-developed in conjunction with an adjoining property that is owned by Leeds City Council.

Discussions had taken place but couldn’t proceed due to a policy on holding land for the refurbishment of Temple Mill and what had been the since failed Burberry proposal.

On behalf of the applicant, the planning documents say: “It was confirmed that this situation is unlikely to be unlocked in the short term. The parties did agree the two sites are not reliant on each other and can be successfully brought forward individually with development of the application setting the precedent for the council’s adjoining interests.”

Agents, The Harris Partnership, said the brief for the project included “a suitable apartment mix for the current market reflecting the needs of Holbeck.”

The site will be arranged in such as way that it is connected by pedestrian links to Dandora, The Mint and Manor Mill.

Back in 2014 there was an application for offices on the site which was residential until the 1950s.