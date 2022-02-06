Swarcliffe fire: Live updates as crews tackle fire at property on Templar Lane in Leeds
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a property in Leeds.
The fire on Templar Lane, Swarcliffe, was reported to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at 5.45pm.
Three crews have been sent out - two from Killingbeck and one from Leeds.
They are using four jets to extinguish the fire.
Last updated: Sunday, 06 February, 2022, 18:51
Here is the location of the fire
The fire has broken out at a property on Templar Lane, Swarcliffe.
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a property in Leeds.
The fire on Templar Lane, Swarcliffe, was reported to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at 5.45pm.
A spokesperson for the service told the Yorkshire Evening Post that three crews have been sent out - two from Killingbeck and one from Leeds.
They are using four jets to extinguish the fire.