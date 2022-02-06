Swarcliffe fire: Live updates as crews tackle fire at property on Templar Lane in Leeds

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a property in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 6:49 pm
Updated Sunday, 6th February 2022, 6:52 pm

The fire on Templar Lane, Swarcliffe, was reported to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at 5.45pm.

Three crews have been sent out - two from Killingbeck and one from Leeds.

They are using four jets to extinguish the fire.

A stock image of a fire engine for illustrative purposes

Here is the location of the fire

The fire has broken out at a property on Templar Lane, Swarcliffe.

Photo: Google
Sunday, 06 February, 2022, 18:43

