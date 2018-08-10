Suzuki overturned after crash on Pontefract Road in Leeds

A car overturned after a road crash in Leeds.

A white Suzuki Swift was travelling along Pontefract Road when it collided with a white Volkswagen Passat at around 6.35pm yesterday.

The driver of the Suzuki also clipped a lamppost on the road and overturned. The driver, a 40-year-old man, sustained a broken collar bone and dislocated shoulder. The other driver was not injured.

Read more: Leeds city centre road reopens following police incident

Officers in the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has 'dashcam' footage who may have caught the vehicles driving in the area at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Safer Roads team on 101, quoting log number 1451 of August 9 or to submit information via the Force’s live chat facility.