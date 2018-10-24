Suspect on the run after 38-year-old woman knifed at house on Leeds estate

Have your say

A woman was rushed to hospital after being attacked by a knife-wielding man in a home.

The victim was found with serious stab wounds inside a house on Sutton Approach, off York Road in Killingbeck, on Tuesday night.

The male suspect is still at large.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 11:42pm last night, police were called to an address in Sutton Approach where a woman was found with serious knife injuries after being assaulted.

"The 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital for emergency treatment. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening and she remains in hospital.

"The incident is being treated as domestic-related and a suspect has been identified. Enquiries to locate and arrest him are ongoing."