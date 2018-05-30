Surprise for Charity with new casting

A new character is joining the cast of Emmerdale - as the long-lost son of character Charity Dingle.

The Leeds-based soap has announced the casting of James Moore who will play Ryan Stocks, the son who Charity believed died at birth 27 years ago.

Last night’s episode revealed he had in fact survived and next week the audience will meet Ryan and learn he has Ataxic Cerebral Palsy but is not afraid to challenge misconceptions about his disability.

Kate Brooks, acting series producer, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome James to the show; an actor of real skill, talent and charisma. As to be expected with his Dingle heritage, the character of Ryan is feisty, funny and reckless, and with an unquenchable zest for life. Ryan will not only turn Charity’s life upside down, but also the wider Dingle clan as his arrival throws a massive spanner in the works.”

James said: “I’m so excited to have joined the Emmerdale cast. Everyone is so welcoming and friendly and I’m having a great time playing Ryan. I leapt a mile when I got the call and I was over the moon to hear that I had got the part.”